SEOUL, March 31 The South Korean won strengthened for a fourth straight session on Thursday, closing at a four-month high as the dollar continued to struggle all round after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments earlier this week.

The won ended onshore trade at 1,143.5 to the dollar, strengthening 0.6 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,150.8.

The won gained 8.2 percent in March, emerging from four consecutive months of decline to show its biggest monthly gain since March 2009.

It gained 2.5 percent for the quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,995.85 points, posting its biggest daily percentage loss since February 12.

Foreigners sold heavily after the index breached the 2,000-points level for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Foreigners sold a net 210.0 billion won ($183.78 million) worth of shares.

For the month, KOSPI gained 4.1 percent, the biggest monthly gain since April last year.

Shares rose 1.8 percent over the quarter. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)