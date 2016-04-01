(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 1 South Korean shares fell to a two-week low on Friday as foreigners took profits, with the market posting its biggest percentage loss since mid-February.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.1 percent at 1,973.57 points. For the week, the shares lost 0.5 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, selling 304.5 billion won ($264.3 million) worth of shares.

The South Korean won eased by the most in a day since early February, snapping four consecutive gaining sessions.

The local currency was quoted at 1,154.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,143.5.

The won gained 1.3 percent on a weekly basis, rebounding from last week's loss. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)