SEOUL, April 4 The South Korean won finished higher on Monday on broad dollar weakness as solid U.S. jobs data failed to persuade investors that the Federal Reserve will shift its cautious stance on further rate increases.

The local currency was quoted at 1,146.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,154.2.

South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors became net buyers near the end of the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,978.97 points.

Offshore investors were net buyers after selling for the past two sessions, purchasing 58.5 billion won ($51.11 million) worth of the shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)