SEOUL, April 5 The South Korean won and shares finished lower on Tuesday as a drop in global oil prices diminished investors' demand for risky assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to end at 1,962.74 points, its lowest close since March 9.

The local currency was quoted at 1,155.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, 0.8 percent lower than Monday's close of 1,146.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)