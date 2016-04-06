* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 6 South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday as foreign buying and market heavyweight stock gains supported the main bourse.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,971.32 points.

Foreigners were net buyers and purchased 117.5 billion won ($101.74 million) worth of shares.

The South Korean won was little changed and stood at 1,156.1 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,155.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)