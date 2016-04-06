* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean shares ended higher
on Wednesday as foreign buying and market heavyweight stock
gains supported the main bourse.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,971.32 points.
Foreigners were net buyers and purchased 117.5 billion won
($101.74 million) worth of shares.
The South Korean won was little changed and stood
at 1,156.1 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down
0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,155.1.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)