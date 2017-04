* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 7 South Korean shares pared early losses and, supported by foreign investors buying, finished slightly up on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,973.89 points.

Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing a total 218.3 billion won ($189.71 million) worth of shares.

The South Korean won strengthened as onshore trade drew to a close, and ended at 1,151.4 to the dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Wednesday's close of 1,156.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)