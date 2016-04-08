* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 8 The South Korean won recovered after a sharp decline on Friday on the back of stop-loss dollar selling from investors.

The local currency was quoted at 1,153.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,151.4.

South Korean shares were little changed as foreign investors, who were sellers earlier, turned to buyers later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,972.05 points.

Foreigners have been buyers for three sessions and purchased a net 163.3 billion won ($141.69 million) worth of stocks as of 0620 GMT.

Stocks were slightly down for the week, heading for three straight losing weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)