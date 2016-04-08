* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 8 The South Korean won
recovered after a sharp decline on Friday on the back of
stop-loss dollar selling from investors.
The local currency was quoted at 1,153.8 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent
compared with Thursday's close of 1,151.4.
South Korean shares were little changed as foreign
investors, who were sellers earlier, turned to buyers later in
the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,972.05 points.
Foreigners have been buyers for three sessions and purchased
a net 163.3 billion won ($141.69 million) worth of stocks as of
0620 GMT.
Stocks were slightly down for the week, heading for three
straight losing weeks.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)