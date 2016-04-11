GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe around the world as Syria tensions rise
* Emerging market stocks down for fourth straight day (Updates with U.S. trading, adds commentary, changes byline, previous dateline London)
SEOUL, April 11 The South Korean won touched a one-week high on Monday as continued dollar selling offset demand for the greenback from foreign investors for dividend payments.
The local currency was quoted at 1,146.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from Friday's close of 1,153.8.
South Korean shares were slightly down amid offshore selling. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,970.37.
Foreign investors snapped a three-day buying streak and sold a net 16.8 billion won ($14.66 million) worth of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.