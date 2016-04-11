* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 11 The South Korean won touched a one-week high on Monday as continued dollar selling offset demand for the greenback from foreign investors for dividend payments.

The local currency was quoted at 1,146.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from Friday's close of 1,153.8.

South Korean shares were slightly down amid offshore selling. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,970.37.

Foreign investors snapped a three-day buying streak and sold a net 16.8 billion won ($14.66 million) worth of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)