SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday as foreign investors appetite for risk rose thanks to firmer oil prices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,981.32 points.

Foreigners were net buyers and purchased 119.7 billion won ($104.55 million) worth of the shares.

The South Korean won ended onshore trade at 1,145.8 to the dollar, almost unchanged from Monday's close of 1,146.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)