Australia shares slump as materials, energy drag; NZ down
By Susan Mathew Australian shares fell on Thursday and looked set to snap a 4-day winning streak as worries over rising stockpiles hit shares of resource producers.
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday as foreign investors appetite for risk rose thanks to firmer oil prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,981.32 points.
Foreigners were net buyers and purchased 119.7 billion won ($104.55 million) worth of the shares.
The South Korean won ended onshore trade at 1,145.8 to the dollar, almost unchanged from Monday's close of 1,146.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.