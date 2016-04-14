* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 14 The South Korean won
retreated to a one-week low at the end of Thursday's trade after
Singapore's central bank unexpectedly eased its monetary policy,
putting the local currency under pressure.
The won was quoted at 1,156.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.0 percent from Tuesday's
close of 1,145.8.
South Korean stocks, however, posted their highest close
since early December as foreign investors bought shares, thanks
to solid China trade data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.8 percent at 2,015.93.
Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing 552.5 billion won
($478.09 million) worth of shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)