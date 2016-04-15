* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 15 The South Korean won recovered on Friday from Thursday's sharp decline following a sudden easing by Singapore's central bank.

The won was quoted at 1,146.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,156.7.

South Korean shares were steady throughout the day while gaining on a weekly basis, breaking a run of three straight losing weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,014.71 points.

Foreigners have been buyers for three consecutive sessions, purchasing a net 97.8 billion won ($85.39 million) worth of shares as of 0605 GMT. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)