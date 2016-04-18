* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean won and
shares ended lower on Monday as global oil price slump and a
series of earthquakes aroused investors' appetite for safety.
The local currency was quoted at 1,150.2 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent
compared to Friday's close of 1,146.2.
South Korean shares pared some earlier losses, as foriegners
continued their buying throughout the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 2,009.10 points.
Offshore investors racked up a fourth buying session,
purchasing a net 199.9 billion won ($173.83 million) worth of
KOSPI.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)