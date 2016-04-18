* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean won and shares ended lower on Monday as global oil price slump and a series of earthquakes aroused investors' appetite for safety.

The local currency was quoted at 1,150.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,146.2.

South Korean shares pared some earlier losses, as foriegners continued their buying throughout the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,009.10 points.

Offshore investors racked up a fourth buying session, purchasing a net 199.9 billion won ($173.83 million) worth of KOSPI. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)