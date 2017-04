* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 21 The South Korean won strengthened slightly on Thursday, its third straight day of gains, while traders awaited decisions from a European Central Bank policy meeting.

The won was quoted at 1,132.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,135.2.

South Korean shares rose, mainly due to foreigners being net buyers for a seventh straight day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,022.10 points.

On Thursday, foreigners were net buyers of 157.8 billion won ($139.44 million) of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)