SEOUL, April 25 The South Korean won finished at a one-week low on Monday as the dollar stayed strong ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The currency was quoted at 1,147.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Friday's close of 1,143.1.

South Korean shares changed little, as foreigners' continued buying offset selling by domestic institutions and individuals.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,014.55 points.

Offshore investors marked a ninth buying session, adding a net 221.7 billion won ($193.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)