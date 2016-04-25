* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 25 The South Korean won
finished at a one-week low on Monday as the dollar stayed strong
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the
week.
The currency was quoted at 1,147.8 to the dollar
at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from
Friday's close of 1,143.1.
South Korean shares changed little, as foreigners' continued
buying offset selling by domestic institutions and individuals.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 2,014.55 points.
Offshore investors marked a ninth buying session, adding a
net 221.7 billion won ($193.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares on
the main exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)