SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won
strengthened on Thursday after the Bank of Japan surprised
markets by holding off from expanding stimulus, sending the yen
higher and knocking the dollar down more than 2 percent.
The won was quoted at 1,138.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 1,148.3.
South Korean shares fell on profit-taking. The Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7
percent at 2,000.92 points.
Most market heavyweights declined, with tech giant Samsung
Electornics Co Ltd losing 2.7 percent.
Offshore investors unloaded 196.2 billion won ($172.51
million) worth of shares, snapping an 11-day buying streak. They
had bought a total of 1.937 trillion won of KOSPI shares over
the period.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)