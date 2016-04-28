* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won strengthened on Thursday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by holding off from expanding stimulus, sending the yen higher and knocking the dollar down more than 2 percent.

The won was quoted at 1,138.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,148.3.

South Korean shares fell on profit-taking. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,000.92 points.

Most market heavyweights declined, with tech giant Samsung Electornics Co Ltd losing 2.7 percent.

Offshore investors unloaded 196.2 billion won ($172.51 million) worth of shares, snapping an 11-day buying streak. They had bought a total of 1.937 trillion won of KOSPI shares over the period.