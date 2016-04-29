* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares pared early
losses but still ended at a three-week low on Friday as
investors became wary of riskier assets in a volatile market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 1,994.15 points.
On a weekly basis, the KOSPI fell 1.1 percent, the biggest
drop since mid-February.
For the month, the index was marginally lower, but it is
still up 1.7 percent so far this year.
The South Korean won changed course late in the day
as the impact faded from the Bank of Japan's surprise decision
on Thursday to refrain from additional easing measures.
The won was quoted at 1,139.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,138.2.
The won firmed for a fifth straight week.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)