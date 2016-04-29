* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares pared early losses but still ended at a three-week low on Friday as investors became wary of riskier assets in a volatile market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,994.15 points.

On a weekly basis, the KOSPI fell 1.1 percent, the biggest drop since mid-February.

For the month, the index was marginally lower, but it is still up 1.7 percent so far this year.

The South Korean won changed course late in the day as the impact faded from the Bank of Japan's surprise decision on Thursday to refrain from additional easing measures.

The won was quoted at 1,139.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,138.2.

The won firmed for a fifth straight week. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)