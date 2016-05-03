* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 3 South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak on the back of
bargain-hunting by foreign investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.4 percent higher at 1,996.41.
Offshore investors were buyers for the day, purchasing a net
86.0 billion won ($75.49 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won fell after rising earlier in the
day, as traders held back positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's interest rate decision.
The won was quoted at 1,140.2 per dollar at the
conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Monday's
close of 1,137.8.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)