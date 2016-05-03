* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 3 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak on the back of bargain-hunting by foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,996.41.

Offshore investors were buyers for the day, purchasing a net 86.0 billion won ($75.49 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won fell after rising earlier in the day, as traders held back positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision.

The won was quoted at 1,140.2 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Monday's close of 1,137.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)