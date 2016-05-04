* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 4 The South Korean won dropped
to its lowest level in near three weeks on Wednesday, pressured
by weak Chinese factory activity reports and a slump in global
equities.
The won was quoted at 1,154.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.2 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,140.2.
South Korean shares also ended down, though foreign
investors' buying tempered losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 1,976.71 points.
Foreigners net purchased 171.8 billion won ($148.91
million)worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
South Korean markets will be closed on Thursday through
Friday and reopen next Monday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)