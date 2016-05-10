* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 10 The South Korean won marked a fourth losing session on Tuesday and closed at its lowest level since March 17, 2016.

The won was quoted at 1,172.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,165.8.

South Korean shares finished higher as China's consumer inflation came in at 2.3 percent in April, staying level for a third month in a row, relieving some worries about the world's second largest economy's health.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,982.50 point. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)