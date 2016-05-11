* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 11 South Korean ended slightly lower
on Wednesday but pared earlier losses as foreigners turned into
buyers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,980.10 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 70.2 billion won ($60.19
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won finished higher, while giving
back some of its early gains as investors' demand for U.S.
dollars increased.
The won was quoted at 1,167.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 1,172.6.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)