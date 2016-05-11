* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 11 South Korean ended slightly lower on Wednesday but pared earlier losses as foreigners turned into buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,980.10 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 70.2 billion won ($60.19 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won finished higher, while giving back some of its early gains as investors' demand for U.S. dollars increased.

The won was quoted at 1,167.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,172.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)