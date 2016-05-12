* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 12 The South Korean won
extended its gains on Thursday as investors sold the U.S. dollar
and took profits on its recent gains
The won was quoted at 1,162.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,167.6.
South Korean shares ended slightly lower, with buying by
foreign and individual investors helping to pare earlier losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,977.49 points.
Foreigners were sellers earlier in the day, but turned into
buyers, purchasing a net 14.5 billion won ($12.47 million) worth
of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)