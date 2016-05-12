* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 12 The South Korean won extended its gains on Thursday as investors sold the U.S. dollar and took profits on its recent gains

The won was quoted at 1,162.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,167.6.

South Korean shares ended slightly lower, with buying by foreign and individual investors helping to pare earlier losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,977.49 points.

Foreigners were sellers earlier in the day, but turned into buyers, purchasing a net 14.5 billion won ($12.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)