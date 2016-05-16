US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Fed clouds rate hike timing
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SEOUL May 16 The South Korean won eased to a one-month low on Monday as weak Chinese economic data boosted global aversion to riskier assets.
The won was quoted at 1,179.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,171.4. Trading was boxed in below the 1,180.0 level on dollar-selling.
South Korean shares wobbled. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,967.91 points, almost unchanged from its previous close. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Novo Nordisk shares took another hit on Thursday as the world's top maker of diabetes drugs disappointed investors with a lower 2017 sales and profit growth forecast due to price pressure and U.S. political uncertainty.
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall