SEOUL May 16 The South Korean won eased to a one-month low on Monday as weak Chinese economic data boosted global aversion to riskier assets.

The won was quoted at 1,179.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,171.4. Trading was boxed in below the 1,180.0 level on dollar-selling.

South Korean shares wobbled. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,967.91 points, almost unchanged from its previous close. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)