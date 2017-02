* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 17 The South Korean won rebounded on Tuesday from its recent sharp decline as investor risk appetite was broadly boosted by a strong Wall Street.

The won was quoted at 1,173.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, 0.5 percent stronger compared with Monday's close of 1,179.7.

South Korean shares flitted between positive and negative territory throughout the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly steady at 1,968.06 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)