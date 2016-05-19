* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 19 The South Korean won and shares marked their second session of declines on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers were open to a rate increase in June.

The won was quoted at 1,191.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,182.6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,946.78 points.

Foreign investors have been sellers for three straight days, offloading a net 22.1 billion won ($18.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)