SEOUL May 20 The South Korean won finished slightly higher on Friday, but posted its biggest weekly loss since mid-February due to the concerns about an imminent U.S. interest rate hike.

The won was quoted at 1,190.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,191.7 and down 1.6 percent over the week.

South Korean shares were mostly steady as domestic institutions offset losses caused by foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,947.67 points on the day and ended the week down 1.0 percent, its fourth straight losing week.

Offshore investors sold a net 126.6 billion won ($106.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares while the institutions bought a net 151.6 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)