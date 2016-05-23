* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 23 The South Korean won ended firmer on Monday as continued dollar selling helped boost the won's gains.

The won was quoted at 1,182.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,190.2.

South Korean shares posted modest gains in thin trading conditions, supported by demand from foreigners and local institutions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,955.25 points.

Foreign investors purchased a net 4.8 billion won ($4.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions bought 37.9 billion won worth of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)