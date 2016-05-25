* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 25 The South Korean shares rose on
Wednesday as investors cheered strong U.S. data that drove Wall
Street higher and boosted risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.2 percent at 1,960.51 points, its highest level in a week.
Foreign investors underpinned the market, purchasing a net
124.0 billion won ($104.91 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
In the currency market, the won built on early gains as
exporters sold dollars near month-end.
The won was quoted at 1,182.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,912.7.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)