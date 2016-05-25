* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 25 The South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as investors cheered strong U.S. data that drove Wall Street higher and boosted risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,960.51 points, its highest level in a week.

Foreign investors underpinned the market, purchasing a net 124.0 billion won ($104.91 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

In the currency market, the won built on early gains as exporters sold dollars near month-end.

The won was quoted at 1,182.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,912.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)