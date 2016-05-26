* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 26 The South Korean won ended
higher on Thursday as the dollar eased ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.
The won was quoted at 1,180.4 per dollar at the
conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Wednesday's
close of 1,182.5.
South Korean shares edged down as a drop in China equities
weighed on the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,957.06.
Foreign investors turned sellers near the end of the
session, offloading a net 3.0 billion won ($2.54 million) worth
of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)