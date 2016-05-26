* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 26 The South Korean won ended higher on Thursday as the dollar eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.

The won was quoted at 1,180.4 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,182.5.

South Korean shares edged down as a drop in China equities weighed on the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,957.06.

Foreign investors turned sellers near the end of the session, offloading a net 3.0 billion won ($2.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)