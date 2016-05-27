* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 27 South Korean shares rose 0.6 percent on Friday to close at their highest level in nearly two weeks, boosted by foreign investors seeking bargains after recent declines.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,969.17 points. For the week, the index gained 1.1 percent, snapping a four-week losing streak.

The South Korean won ended nearly flat. It was quoted at 1,179.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,180.4.

The won also ended higher on the week, after three consecutive losing weeks. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)