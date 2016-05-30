* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 30 The South Korean won fell to its weakest level in nearly one week on Monday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around the corner.

The won was quoted at 1,191.8 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.1 percent from Friday's close of 1,179.3.

South Korean shares were little changed amid foreign investors' continued buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,967.13.

Offshore investors bought a net 121.9 billion won ($102.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)