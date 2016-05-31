* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 31 South Korean shares climbed to their highest closing level in four weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains in the wider region, but finished the month slightly weaker amid growing worries about a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,983.40 points, its highest close since May 3. However, the benchmark ended May 0.5 percent lower.

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose as much as 14.4 percent as Templeton Asset Management said it has increased its stake in the company.

The South Korean won was little changed at 1,191.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared with Monday's close of 1,191.8.

The won ended 4.4 percent lower for the month of May, its biggest monthly loss in 10 months. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)