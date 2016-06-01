* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 1 The South Korean won ended
slightly weaker on Wednesday, reversing initial gains as
investors sold emerging Asian currencies and returned to the
greenback.
The won was quoted at 1,193.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 1,191.7.
South Korean shares also pared earlier gains toward the end
of the market close as domestic institutions and individual
stock-selling offset foreign buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
steady at 1,982.72 points.
Foreign investors net purchased 242.9 billion won ($203.77
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)