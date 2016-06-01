* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 1 The South Korean won ended slightly weaker on Wednesday, reversing initial gains as investors sold emerging Asian currencies and returned to the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,193.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,191.7.

South Korean shares also pared earlier gains toward the end of the market close as domestic institutions and individual stock-selling offset foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed steady at 1,982.72 points.

Foreign investors net purchased 242.9 billion won ($203.77 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)