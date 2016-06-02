S.Korean won hits near 3-month closing high on weak dollar
SEOUL, Feb 2 The South Korean won hit a near three-month closing high on Thursday as the dollar dipped further, giving support to the local currency as well as its Asian peers.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 2 The South Korean won extended gains on Thursday and finished at its highest level in a week as exporting companies took profit on their recent dollar gains.
The won was quoted at 1,186.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared with the previous close of 1,193.0.
South Korean shares ended a bit higher on support of foreign investors' stock-buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,985.11 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 232.4 billion won ($195.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
SEOUL, Feb 2 The South Korean won hit a near three-month closing high on Thursday as the dollar dipped further, giving support to the local currency as well as its Asian peers.
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.