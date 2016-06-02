* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 2 The South Korean won extended gains on Thursday and finished at its highest level in a week as exporting companies took profit on their recent dollar gains.

The won was quoted at 1,186.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared with the previous close of 1,193.0.

South Korean shares ended a bit higher on support of foreign investors' stock-buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,985.11 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 232.4 billion won ($195.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)