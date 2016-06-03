* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 3 The South Korean won ended firmer against the dollar on Friday as markets braced for U.S. employment data later in the day for clues on how the report might influence near-term Federal Reserve policy.

The won was quoted at 1,183.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,186.6.

It also was the second successive week of gains for the won, up 0.3 percent.

South Korean shares closed a tentative day little changed ahead of an extended weekend as domestic markets close for holiday on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly steady at 1,985.84 points.

For the week, the shares rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)