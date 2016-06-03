GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up after Fed, boosted by strong data
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
SEOUL, June 3 The South Korean won ended firmer against the dollar on Friday as markets braced for U.S. employment data later in the day for clues on how the report might influence near-term Federal Reserve policy.
The won was quoted at 1,183.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,186.6.
It also was the second successive week of gains for the won, up 0.3 percent.
South Korean shares closed a tentative day little changed ahead of an extended weekend as domestic markets close for holiday on Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly steady at 1,985.84 points.
For the week, the shares rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains for some miners and energy companies, while a scrapped contract to supply uranium pushed Cameco Corp down 11.3 percent.
Feb 1 The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.