* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 8 South Korean shares closed at their highest level of this year on Wednesday as foreign buying boosted by bolder risk-on sentiment outweighed selling from the local institutions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,027.08 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 314.7 billion won ($272.09 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares rallied late in the day to gain 0.5 percent and break the 1,400,000 won level.

The South Korean won ended at a five-week high as the dollar was broadly weaker against major currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,156.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,162.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)