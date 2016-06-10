* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 10 The South Korean won
extended losses on Friday as the dollar strengthened broadly,
but finished the week in positive territory as a rate increase
by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month became unlikely on
weak jobs data.
The won was quoted at 1,165.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,156.0.
The currency gained 1.5 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly gain since mid-March of this year.
South Korean shares also edged down due to a stronger
dollar, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closing down 0.3 percent at 2,017.63.
Offshore investors snapped a three-day buying session to
sell a net 56.9 billion won ($48.85 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on Friday.
The KOSPI was up 1.6 percent on the week, its third week of
gains and the biggest weekly gain since mid-April.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)