SEOUL, June 10 The South Korean won extended losses on Friday as the dollar strengthened broadly, but finished the week in positive territory as a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month became unlikely on weak jobs data.

The won was quoted at 1,165.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,156.0.

The currency gained 1.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-March of this year.

South Korean shares also edged down due to a stronger dollar, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.3 percent at 2,017.63.

Offshore investors snapped a three-day buying session to sell a net 56.9 billion won ($48.85 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday.

The KOSPI was up 1.6 percent on the week, its third week of gains and the biggest weekly gain since mid-April. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)