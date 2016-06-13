* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares extended their losses and dropped as much as 2 percent on Monday as foreign investors accelerated their sales toward the closing bell, with central bank meetings this week and Brexit concerns keeping buyers at bay.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.9 percent at 1,979.06 points - after earlier falling as much as 2 percent - for its biggest daily percentage loss since February 11 of this year.

Foreign investors sold a net 146.7 billion won ($125.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won slumped amid the broad uptick in risk aversion.

The won was quoted at 1,173.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,165.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)