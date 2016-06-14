* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 14 South Korean shares edged down on Tuesday on lingering concerns over a host of upcoming global events, starting with the two-day U.S. central bank meeting scheduled later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,972.03 points, marking a fourth losing session.

Besides the Fed meeting, fears over a British exit from the European Union have kept investors on edge globally.

Offshore investors have been sellers for three consecutive sessions, offloading 104.3 billion won ($89.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,173.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared to the previous close at 1,173.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)