SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares eased slightly and the won held steady on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy outcome later in the global day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,968.83 points.

Offshore investors marked a fourth straight session of selling, offloading a net 74.7 billion won ($63.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The won was quoted at 1,173.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared with Tuesday's close of 1,173.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)