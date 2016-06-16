Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, with local institutions accelerating their selling late in the session on concerns about slowing global economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,951.99 points, its lowest in three weeks.
Foreign investors turned to buyers later in the day, after four straight selling sessions. They bought a net 42 billion won ($35.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,171.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,173.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.