* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, with local institutions accelerating their selling late in the session on concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,951.99 points, its lowest in three weeks.

Foreign investors turned to buyers later in the day, after four straight selling sessions. They bought a net 42 billion won ($35.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,171.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,173.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)