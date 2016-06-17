* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares ended little changed on Friday but posted their biggest weekly loss since mid-February as investors dumped riskier assets ahead of a British referendum next week on whether to remain with the European Union.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,953.38 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 100.1 billion won ($85.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

For the week, the KOSPI dropped 3.2 percent, breaking three consecutive weeks of gains weeks.

The South Korean won calmed down after fluctuating earlier in the session following a fake report on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The won was quoted at 1,172.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,171.4.

The won lost 0.6 percent for the week. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)