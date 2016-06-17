* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares ended little
changed on Friday but posted their biggest weekly loss since
mid-February as investors dumped riskier assets ahead of a
British referendum next week on whether to remain with the
European Union.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 1,953.38 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 100.1 billion won ($85.42
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
For the week, the KOSPI dropped 3.2 percent, breaking three
consecutive weeks of gains weeks.
The South Korean won calmed down after fluctuating
earlier in the session following a fake report on the death of
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The won was quoted at 1,172.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,171.4.
The won lost 0.6 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)