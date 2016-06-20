UPDATE 2-Intesa denies it is working on an all-share bid for Generali
* Intesa denies any special board meeting at weekend (Recasts with Intesa comments, shares)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 20 The South Korean won and shares strengthened to one-week highs on Monday as investors rediscovered their appetite for riskier assets due to growing speculation that Britain will vote to remain in the European Union.
The won was quoted at 1,160.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.0 percent from Friday's close of 1,172.7.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,981.12 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 21.3 billion won ($18.37 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while domestic institutions purchased a net 117.0 billion won. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Intesa denies any special board meeting at weekend (Recasts with Intesa comments, shares)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A pair of analysts is recommending that investors tread lightly in the global landscape for small-and-midcap stocks following a strong post-election rally fueled by hopes they would benefit from policies implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results