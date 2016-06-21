* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 21 The South Korean won ended higher and stocks turned higher on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of the looming Brexit vote.

The won was quoted at 1,156.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,160.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,982.70 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 129.1 billion won ($111.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day, while selective buying supported the main broad. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)