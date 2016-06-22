GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors remain cautious as geopolitical strains persist
* Gold holds gains, U.S. Treasury yields at lows for the year
SEOUL, June 22 South Korean shares finished higher on Wednesday, helped by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's relatively optimistic take on the U.S. economy though underlying worries about the looming Brexit vote tempered buying activity.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,992.58 points.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers right before the market close, purchasing 26.7 billion won ($23.15 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won remained calm through the day.
The won was quoted at 1,154.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,156.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
