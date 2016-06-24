* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 24 South Korean shares and won
plunged on Friday after Britain voted to leave the
European Union - an unexpected devlopment in the light of late
pre-vote opinion polls favouring a narrow victory for the
"remain" side.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 3.1 percent at 1,925.24 points, its lowest level since
February 29.
The won was quoted at 1,179.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 2.6 percent versus
Thursday's close of 1,150.2. It notched its weakest level since
early June.
Britain's decision to leave the EU was expected to have
only a limited impact on the South Korea's real economy, the
trade ministry said in a statement.
South Korea's Vice Finance Minister said the government
could possibly consider fresh currency swap arrangements in
response to the Britain's decision to leave.
Offshore investors sold a net 148 billion won ($125.73
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)