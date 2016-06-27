* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 27 The South Korean won and shares pared earlier losses near the end of Monday's session as market pressures from Brexit eased a little although uncertainty still lingered.

The won was quoted at 1,182.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,179.9.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed into positive territory, closing up 0.1 percent at 1,926.85 points.

Domestic institutions largely supported the main board by purchasing a net 406.9 billion won ($344.70 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreigners accelerated stock-dumping and sold a net 236.9 billion won worth for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)