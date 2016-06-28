* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 28 The South Korean won and
shares rose on Tuesday after the government unveiled a 10
trillion won ($8.5 billion) plan to help cushion the economy
from prolonged export weakness and fallout from Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
The won was quoted at 1,171.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,182.3.
The currency gained as much as 1.1 percent, hitting 1,169.5
at one point during the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,936.22 points as domestic institutions and
individuals' stock purchases offset offshore investors' selling.
Foreign investors have been sellers for three straight days,
offloading 370.3 billion won ($316.14 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on Tuesday.
