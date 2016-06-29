Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 29 South Korean shares and the won climbed on Wednesday as global markets calmed down after the shock Brexit vote, renewing investors' demands for riskier assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.0 percent at 1,956.36 points, marking three consecutive days of gains. At one point, the index was up 1.5 percent.
Offshore investors ended a three-day streak of net selling, purchasing 58.5 billion won ($50.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The won was quoted at 1,160.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up nearly 1 percent from to Tuesday's close of 1,171.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.