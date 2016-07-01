* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 1 The South Korean won ended at a near two-month high on Friday, fully recovering losses from the surprise Brexit vote as the market was supported by broad risk sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,145.0 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,151.8.

The currency rose 3 percent to its biggest weekly percentage gain since late October, 2011.

South Korean shares also ended with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.9 percent at 1,987.32 points.

Offshore investors were buyers for three consecutive sessions, purchasing 253.8 billion won ($221.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares for Friday.

Shares gained 3.2 percent on the week. It was the biggest weekly percentage gain in almost five months. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)