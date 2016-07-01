* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 1 The South Korean won ended
at a near two-month high on Friday, fully recovering losses from
the surprise Brexit vote as the market was supported by broad
risk sentiment.
The won was quoted at 1,145.0 to the dollar at
the end of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,151.8.
The currency rose 3 percent to its biggest weekly percentage
gain since late October, 2011.
South Korean shares also ended with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.9 percent at
1,987.32 points.
Offshore investors were buyers for three consecutive
sessions, purchasing 253.8 billion won ($221.72 million) worth
of KOSPI shares for Friday.
Shares gained 3.2 percent on the week. It was the biggest
weekly percentage gain in almost five months.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)