SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares rose for a sixth straight session on Monday while the won ended onshore trade lower, snapping four days of gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 1,995.30, its highest close since June 10.

The won was quoted at 1,146.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Friday's close of 1,145.0. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)